Being a goalkeeper is perhaps the most complicated position in soccer. Any mistake a goalkeeper makes can turn into a goal for the opponent. They have the greatest responsibility on the field, and can never make a mistake. Undoubtedly, they are one of the most important players in a team.

As Petr Cech, former Chelsea goalkeeper once said: "Being a goalkeeper is not just any position on the pitch, you fight with every striker's friend: the ball. You laugh alone, you cry alone, you defend something that is always on your back. If they say that the goalkeeper was the best of the team is because your team played badly, because your team depends on you, because you depend on them”.

Over the years, the goalkeeping position became even more complicated due to the rules imposed by FIFA. Now, soccer's world governing body imposed a new rule that will put goalkeepers on edge.

FIFA's new rule

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, the International Football Association Board decided to modify one of the soccer regulations and will harm goalkeepers. The new rule was approved by FIFA and will be implemented as of July 1.

The rule that will be modified will be number 14, and as of July 1, goalkeepers will have to have both feet on the line at the time of a penalty kick. This is for both matches and shootouts, and they will no longer be able to step forward as before, leaving one foot on the line.

In addition, the International Football Association Board's statement clarifies that a goalkeeper who has one foot behind the goal line at the moment of the penalty kick will not be penalized.