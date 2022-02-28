Fiorentina take on Juventus at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Firenze for the 2021-22 Coppa Italia Semifinals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Fiorentina and Juventus meet in the 2021-22 Coppa Italia Semifinals. This game will take place at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Firenze. The defense of the home team is their weakest point. Here is all the detailed information about this Coppa Italia game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial.

Fiorentina played only in the round of 16 of the previous Coppa Italia season, on that occasion they lost against Inter Minal in extra time 2-1. But in the current season Fiorentina won the R16 against Napoli 5-2 in extra time and then in the quarterfinals against Atlanta 3-2.

Juventus are the defending champions as they won the 2020-21 Coppa Italia against Atalanta, the team has five tournament titles in the 21st century. Furthermore, Juventus is the only team with the longest winning streak in Coppa Italia with four consecutive wins between 2014 and 2018.

Fiorentina vs Juventus: Date

Fiorentina and Juventus play for the 2021-22 Coppa Italia Semifinals on Wednesday, March 2 at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Firenze. The visitors as defending champions are big favorites, but the home team wants to try to win another cup that they haven't won since the beginning of the 21st century.

Fiorentina vs Juventus: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Fiorentina vs Juventus at the 2021-22 Coppa Italia Semifinals

This game for the 2021-22 Coppa Italia Semifinals, Fiorentina and Juventus at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Firenze on Wednesday, March 2, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS Sports Network.

