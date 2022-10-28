The much-awaited duel between Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense will be played at Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador. This clash will decide the 2022 Copa Libertadores champion. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, you can go to FuboTV (free trial).
In the last game of the tournament two Brazilian teams will be facing each other for the title. Flamengo appears as the favorites for all the investments they made in the last couple of years. They are also the last edition’s runner-up after losing vs Palmeiras, so they will seek revenge in this occasion. El Fla is in a historic run after an outstanding journey that included 11 wins and just one tie, so they will definitely be the protagonist with the most pressure.
As for Athletico Paranaense, they got here in an astonishing way. The semifinals especially had them with an upset victory in their clash against the two-time defending champs. For the underdogs the merit has been putting their best performances at the right time, since they even finished second in their group. Also, in the previous two rounds they needed last-minute goals to advance in the draw.
Flamengo vs Athletico Paranaense: Kick-Off Time
Flamengo will battle Athletico Paranaense in the 2022 Copa Libertadores final at Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador. This must-see clash will be played this Saturday, October 29.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (October 30)
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (October 30)
Belgium: 10:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 10:00 PM
Denmark: 10:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 10:00 PM
Germany: 10:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 01:30 AM (October 30)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (October 30)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 9:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (October 30)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (October 30)
Mexico: 3:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 10:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (October 30)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 10:00 PM
Poland: 10:00 PM
Portugal: 9:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 10:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (October 30)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM
Spain: 10:00 PM
Sweden: 10:00 PM
Switzerland: 10:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (October 30)
UK: 9:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Flamengo vs Athletico Paranaense: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Claro Sports, Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, SBT, ESPN, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
Costa Rica: Marca Claro, Claro Sports
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+, Claro Sports
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN Sports English 2
Germany: Sport1 Extra, DAZN, sportdigital
Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN Sports English 2, TOD
Ireland: BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport Web
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: DAZN
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Mexico: Marca Claro, Claro Sports
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 3
Switzerland: Blue Sport, DAZN, sportdigital, Blue Sport 13, Sport1 Extra
Tunisia: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD
UAE: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Red Button
United States: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS