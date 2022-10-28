Flamengo will play against Athletico Paranaense the 2022 Copa Libertadores final at Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo Stadium. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

The much-awaited duel between Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense will be played at Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador. This clash will decide the 2022 Copa Libertadores champion. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, you can go to FuboTV (free trial).

In the last game of the tournament two Brazilian teams will be facing each other for the title. Flamengo appears as the favorites for all the investments they made in the last couple of years. They are also the last edition’s runner-up after losing vs Palmeiras, so they will seek revenge in this occasion. El Fla is in a historic run after an outstanding journey that included 11 wins and just one tie, so they will definitely be the protagonist with the most pressure.

As for Athletico Paranaense, they got here in an astonishing way. The semifinals especially had them with an upset victory in their clash against the two-time defending champs. For the underdogs the merit has been putting their best performances at the right time, since they even finished second in their group. Also, in the previous two rounds they needed last-minute goals to advance in the draw.

Flamengo vs Athletico Paranaense: Kick-Off Time

Flamengo will battle Athletico Paranaense in the 2022 Copa Libertadores final at Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador. This must-see clash will be played this Saturday, October 29.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (October 30)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (October 30)

Belgium: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 10:00 PM

Denmark: 10:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 10:00 PM

Germany: 10:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 01:30 AM (October 30)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (October 30)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 9:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (October 30)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (October 30)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 10:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (October 30)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 10:00 PM

Poland: 10:00 PM

Portugal: 9:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 10:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (October 30)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM

Spain: 10:00 PM

Sweden: 10:00 PM

Switzerland: 10:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (October 30)

UK: 9:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Flamengo vs Athletico Paranaense: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Claro Sports, Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, SBT, ESPN, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

Costa Rica: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+, Claro Sports

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN Sports English 2

Germany: Sport1 Extra, DAZN, sportdigital

Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

Ireland: BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport Web

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Mexico: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 3

Switzerland: Blue Sport, DAZN, sportdigital, Blue Sport 13, Sport1 Extra

Tunisia: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

UAE: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Red Button

United States: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS