Tottenham can’t seem to catch a break. When it looked like they were in a position to challenge for the Premier League title, Ange Postecoglou’s men entered a winless streak that saw them fall nine points behind leaders Arsenal.

Of course, the Gunners couldn’t be happier about this. Not only do they get to see their team atop the Premier League standings, but they also enjoy watching their eternal rivals fall apart.

Even their former players seem to celebrate Spurs‘ decline. Mesut Ozil, for instance, recently reacted to a social media post that highlighted the infamous records Tottenham set by losing 2-1 to West Ham on Thursday.

“Who else should be able to break that record? Bottle Job FC is back,” the former midfielder wrote on X (Twitter). His mockery came in response to a post that claimed Tottenham are the first team to fail to win five consecutive games despite going 1-0 up in each match and lose three consecutive home games despite going up 1-0 up in each match.

Tottenham’s unbelievable string of poor results

When Spurs beat Crystal Palace on October 27, they were leading the Premier League table. Until then, Postecoglou’s job drew massive praise, as his side was flying in the league, taking down another giant such as Liverpool on the way.

But from then on, they’ve been on an embarrassing streak. Despite taking the lead in the last five games, Tottenham failed to pick up a victory in that period. They blew early leads against Chelsea (1-4), Wolves (2-1), Aston Villa (1-2), Manchester City (3-3), and West Ham (1-2).

This has made them a target of mockery for the rest of the league, especially for Arsenal fans. Ozil may have left north London in 2021, but he forged a deep connection with the club in his eight-year stint at the Emirates. His jab at Tottenham may reflect what the Gooners say: Once a Gunner, always a Gunner.