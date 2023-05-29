When we talk about popular videogames, EA Sports FIFA will probably be one of, if not the first that comes to mind. Unfortunately, FIFA 23 will be the last installment of the iconic franchise.

The developer will move on and launch its own series of videogames, called EA Sports FC. However, we’ll have to wait until next season to try it. In the meantime, fans are making the best out of the final game under the FIFA brand.

Before the new game – with the new faces, uniforms, and teams – arrives, FIFA 23 is still providing some updates to conclude its journey. As many fans noted, there’s a missing player in the Premier League.

Brentford star Ivan Toney removed from FIFA 23

Users realized Ivan Toney is no longer in Brentford’s squad after the latest squad update. The absence of the England international comes after he received an 8-month ban from all soccer activity for betting offenses.

The English FA revealed it originally planned to ban Toney for 12 months, which were cut to 11 months when he pleaded guilty. However, the sanction was further reduced after an independent commission heard evidence from a psychiatrist that Toney was a “gambling addict.”

Players are forbidden from betting on games, according to rule E8 of the FA. Toney, who was found guilty on May 17, would have to wait until January 17, 2024, to return to action for Brentford.