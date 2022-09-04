Erling Haaland's debut in the Premier League has been remarkable, but not for everybody. Despite scoring back-to-back hat-tricks, a former Liverpool star claims that the Norwegian must do more than that.

One of the biggest transfers for the 2022-23 season was the one involving Erling Haaland to Manchester City. He has lived up to the fans' expectations by scoring 10 goals in six games, including back-to-back hat-tricks. But not everyone is thrilled about his performance as a former Liverpool star has asked him to 'do more' than that.

There were a lot of doubts surrounding this move due to the Premier League being one of the most difficult tournaments in the world. Some big stars have failed in it, but Erling Haaland is not thinking in failure and the forward is ready to dominate in the UK.

But not everyone thinks that these performances by Erling Haaland are the best he can give. Now, a former Liverpool star has established that he is expecting even more from the Norwegian if he is trying to be the top player in the Premier League soon.

Dietmar Hamann claims Erling Haaland 'must do more' despite being the Premier League's top scorer

Erling Haaland is in a goal tally after six games of the 2022-23 Premier League season, including back-to-back hat-tricks. But Dietmar Hamman, former Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder, is not fully pleased with his performances.

"So his goalscoring record is brilliant, he has to stay fit and I think in terms of integrating him into the system there’s a lot of work to be done. There are times he doesn’t look like he’s fitting into the system, he’s scoring goals but I think he and the team has to do more so he integrates into the team more than he has done the first few games," said Hamman to SkySports.

Despite these words, the Norwegian's performances are really something to talk about. In the Premier League, it took 65 games for Cristiano Ronaldo to score 10 goals; 31 for Harry Kane; 27 for Didier Drogba and Thierry Henry; and 24 for Sergio Aguero. Erling Haaland did it in six. Outstanding.