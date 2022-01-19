Marcos Rojo was a victim of a break-in at his home in La Plata, Argentina. The police believe that his housemaid was an accomplice to the crime. Here, check out the full story.

During the last few years, several soccer players have been victims of break-ins. While the majority of the cases have happened while the stars were playing with their clubs, some cases have involved violent confrontations. The last victim was former Manchester United star Marcos Rojo.

The last three cases were Manchester City star Joao Cancelo, Benfica defender Nicolas Otamendi, who also was assaulted; and Inter Milan Stefano Sensi, who lost 200,000 euros. Now, Boca Juniors player Rojo suffered a robbery at his home near the city of La Plata, Argentina, according to The Sun.

Rojo discovered the burglary in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after he returned from watching his team Boca Juniors play against Chilean side Colo Colo on Monday. The reports said that the intruders took cash, watches, jewelry and even an Iphone.

Marcos Rojo’s housemaid arrested after robbery at home

According to the local reports, the burglars didn’t force the fence around the house and they entered after turning off the alarm using the code. Rojo’s wife Eugenia Lusardo also told detectives she saw the housemaid spending too much time in the area where most of the prized possessions were taken.

So far, the total value of the cash and objects robbed hasn’t been disclosed yet. The player, who signed with Boca last February, hasn’t made any comment yet. However, he confirmed the incident by reposting a story in his Instagram with a press note.

While the housemaid, a 41-year-old woman, is the only one detained. The police don't know the whereabouts of the intruders. Meanwhile, Rojo didn’t feature in the summer tournament game against Colo Colo, which his side won 2-0, as he was handed a five-match ban for an incident during a tunnel brawl with rivals Atletico Mineirao in Copa Libertadores.