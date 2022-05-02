Fortaleza will play against River Plate at Arena Castelão for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group F. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Fortaleza vs River Plate: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2022 Copa Libertadores

The Brazilian side Fortaleza will play against the Argentinian side River Plate at Arena Castelao in Fortaleza, Brazil for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group F. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch this match in the United States, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Fortaleza are in 4th place of this group. They have recorded 2 losses and 1 win in this year's international tournament. They have scored 3 goals and conceded 5 times. This stat may not benefit their chances to advance to the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. However they are still fighting for the 2nd place.

On the other side, River Plate are at the top of this group. They have an unbeaten record in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage with 3 consecutive wins. They have scored 5 times and conceded just once. The team managed by Marcelo Gallardo lost 3-0 in their last visit to Brazil against Atletico Mineiro. If River Plate manage to win they will be qualified to the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16 Stage.

Fortaleza vs River Plate: Date

Fortaleza will clash against River Plate at Arena Castelao on Thrusday, May 5, 2022 for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group F. River Plate seek a win to stay at the top of the table, while Fortaleza are fighting for the 2nd place.

Fortaleza vs River Plate: Time by States in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Fortaleza vs River Plate: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This game between Fortaleza and River Plate for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group F will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS.