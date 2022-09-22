Even though France won the last FIFA World Cup, some of their players have had lots of problems to prove what they are capable of. Now, it was revealed that Les Bleus are not even in the Top 3 most valuable national teams despite being the reigning champions.

With Qatar 2022 about to begin, there are multiple teams that look very strong to take the FIFA World Cup trophy back home. One of them is France, but despite being the reigning champion, Les Bleus do not have one of the Top 3 most valuable squads nowadays.

For some fans, France has one of the best rosters for the next FIFA World Cup. They have at least three starting XI that could compete very well against any team in the tournament.

Individually, the reigning champions have tons of talent, but surprisingly they are not in the Top 3 most valuable teams in the world. There are still some national squads that surpass them even though they have not succeeded recently in the international category.

Top 10 most valuable national teams in the world: France is not in the Top 3

France won its second star in Russia 2018 after a terrific run that ended in a victory over Croatia in the Final. But after four years, they have decreased their value and are not even in the Top 3 most worthy national teams according to Transfermarkt.

Ahead of Qatar 2022, France is located in the fourth spot of most valuable national teams. In the first place is England, then Brazil and in third is Portugal, very close to Les Bleus.

It is also remarkable that Italy is in the list even though the Azzurris didn't qualify to Qatar 2022. They are above Belgium and Netherlands, which are also seen as very strong teams for the next FIFA World Cup.

Here are the Top 10 most valuable national teams in the world: