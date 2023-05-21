France U-20 vs South Korea U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

France U-20 and South Korea U-20 will face each other this Monday, May 22 for Matchday 1 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

There will be the debut of one of the teams that are among the main candidates to fight for the group leadership, nothing less than France U-20, with a great team among which the left winger from Lille, Alan Virginius, stands out.

They will have a tough opponent as they have to face what is perhaps the second strongest team in the group, South Korea U-20. Their players mostly play in the league of their country. This team comes from being a semifinalist in the Asian U-20 tournament.

France U-20 vs South Korea U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (May 23)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

France U-20 vs South Korea U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN3, RDS App, TSN+

Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, Molotov, L’Equipe Web, L’Equipe

Indonesia: Vidio, Moji

International: FIFA+

Mexico: VIX+, TUDN, ViX, TUDN Live

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

Portugal: RTP Play

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Sports Live.