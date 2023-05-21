England U-20 vs Tunisia U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

England U-20 will play against Tunisia U-20 this Sunday, May 22 for Matchday 1 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch England U-20 vs Tunisia U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

Group E of this FIFA U-20 World Cup is one of the toughest. And in this Matchday there will be the debut of two teams that are most likely fighting for the first places, so it would be necessary to closely follow what happens when they face each other.

On the one hand there will be the favorites to finish as leaders, England U-20 who of course will go in search of the 3 points. However, they will not have an easy rival as they will face Tunisia U-20, a team that could complicate them and one of those who will fight for the first places in the group.

England U-20 vs Tunisia U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (May 23)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

England U-20 vs Tunisia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: RDS App, TSN+, TSN1

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: The Team Web

Greece: ERT Sports

Indonesia: Video

International: FIFA+

Mexico: TUDN, VIX+, TUDN Live

Morocco: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Portugal: RTP Play

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 2, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com