Why is Gianluca Prestianni not playing today for Benfica vs Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid host Benfica for the second leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoff following the racism allegations made by Vinicius Jr. against Gianluca Prestianni. UEFA had initially issued a provisional suspension to the Argentine for the rematch, though Benfica filed an appeal in an attempt to have him available.

However, UEFA recently reached a final decision, reaffirming their position and rejecting Benfica’s appeal. As a result, Prestianni must serve the imposed sanction and will miss the match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Prior to the ruling, Benfica had made the bold decision to include Prestianni in the traveling squad to Madrid, as reports indicated the club was optimistic for a positive response from the governing body.

Ultimately, the appeal was denied, forcing Prestianni to watch the encounter from the sidelines. Amidst the situation, Prestianni broke his silence through his X (formerly Twitter) account, where he criticized UEFA’s decision; however, he deleted the post just seconds later.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks towards Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid. (Getty Images)

Prestianni is not the only notable absence for the visitors, as manager Jose Mourinho won’t coach Benfica today, as he is also barred from the touchline following his red card in the first leg. Assistant coach Joao Tralhao will lead the team in his place.

Probable Benfica lineup

With the Argentine’s absence confirmed, Benfica are expected to start forward Dodi Lukebakio. Lukebakio, who recently returned to action after a three-month injury layoff and notably warned Prestianni over racism allegations from Vinicius Jr, is slated to fill the void in the attacking rotation.

Projected XI to face Real Madrid: Anatoliy Trubin; Samuel Dahl, Nicolas Otamendi, Tomás Araujo, Amar Dedic; Leandro Barreiro, Fredrik Aursnes; Andreas Schjelderup, Rafa Silva, Dodi Lukebakio; Vangelis Pavlidis.

Probable Real Madrid lineup

Real Madrid have suffered a significant blow with the news that Kylian Mbappe will miss this decisive second leg due to a left knee injury. In his absence, manager Alvaro Arbeloa is expected to turn to young standout Gonzalo Garcia to lead the line alongside Vinicius Jr.

Projected XI to face Benfica: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Carreras; Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde; Arda Guer; Vinicius Jr., Gonzalo Garcia.