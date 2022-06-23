France and USWNT will face each other at Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny on Matchday 1 of the 2022 Sud Ladies Cup. Find out here when, where and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch it.

France and the USWNT will meet at the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny in Aubagne on Matchday 1 of the 2022 Sud Ladies Cup. Here you can find all you need to know, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch this U20 women’s soccer match.

This will only be their fourth overall meeting. Expectedly, the United States are the absolute favorites, as they have won two out of the three head-to-head matches, with the remaining ending in a draw.

Their last duel took place on November 14, 2016, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Sud Ladies Cup.

France vs USWNT: Date

The 2022 Sud Ladies Cup Matchday 1 game between France and USWNT will be played on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny in Aubagne.

France vs USWNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel to watch France vs USWNT in Sud Ladies Cup 2022

The game to be played between France and USWNT will be broadcast in the following countries and TV channels:

Andorra: L'Equipe Web, L'Equipe

France: L'Equipe Web, Molotov, Free, L'Equipe

Monaco: L'Equipe Web, L'Equipe

How to watch France vs USWNT anywhere

