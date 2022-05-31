French Guiana take on Guatemala at Stade Municipal Dr. Edmard Lama in Rémire-Montjoly for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

French Guiana and Guatemala meet in the Group Stage of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Stade Municipal Dr. Edmard Lama in Rémire-Montjoly. The home team is in good form after winning a couple friendly games this year before the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

French Guiana are sharing Group D not only with Guatemala but with the Dominican Republic and Belize as well. The team started 2022 with a win against Guyana 2-1 and against Suriname 3-1, the only loss so far this year was against Guyana 1-2 at home.

Guatemala closed 2021 with the first three games of their current winning streak, between July and September of last year they tied two games and won one against El Salvador 0-2 on the road, and in 2022 the victories for Guatemala so far were against Cuba, Haiti, El Salvador and a draw against Mexico.

French Guiana vs Guatemala: Date

French Guiana and Guatemala play for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday, June 2 at Stade Municipal Dr. Edmard Lama in Rémire-Montjoly. The visitors have a strong winning streak since last year, they are unstoppable and are likely to win this game, but the home team also has good international results.

French Guiana vs Guatemala: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch French Guiana vs Guatemala at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, French Guiana and Guatemala at the Stade Municipal Dr. Edmard Lama in Rémire-Montjoly on Thursday, June 2, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US is VIX

