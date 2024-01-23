In a brutal reminder that not every soccer player makes it, even those who play in such an important game like a U-17 World Cup final, Sebastián Canobra, at only 29-years-of-age is now homeless and far away from the player who played a final at the Estadio Azteca in 2011.



According to El Pais in Uruguay, Sebastián Canobra, who played professionally for Uruguayan club Atenas and a brief stint at Scherpenheuvel in Curaçao, was discovered to be homeless after a user took a picture of the former midfielder and posted his situation on Facebook.



The Facebook post stated, “Due to tough circumstances (Canobra) fell into an addiction and that led him to be homeless today. He is a young man of 29 years old, who is wandering in our city of Minas. He is homeless and speaking with him he told me his life story, he asked me for help, and he says he wants to have a job, a place to live, and what most confirmed to me that it was true was what he told me: ‘I want to dignify myself as person and play football again’”.



Sebastián Canobra’s family speaks to the situation



On Tuesday the family of the soccer player wrote on the same Facebook post through Canobra’s brother who first asked for “respect” for his family as many comments were asking, just where the family of the former soccer player was.



Then Santiago Canobra stated that the family “knows where (Sebastian) is and what he does.” Canobra began previously, “I know that everyone has the right to comment, since it was made public, but I ask for respect and if you don’t know about the subject, skip the comment. I thank the people who want to see him well and help.”



“We put ourselves in order to continue helping him. I hope that before commenting on anything about my family you look at yours first. From already thank you very much.”



Canobra’s brother also indicated that Sebastian is not in Minas as the original Facebook post indicated while the Uruguayan players union when made aware of the former youth player’s situation and has offered to help their colleague.