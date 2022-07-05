There's a new coach at PSG for next season. Christophe Galtier will take a very controversial and tough locker room with huge superstars in it. One of them is of course Neymar, whose future is uncertain and all the rumors point to a probably exit from Paris, but will he leave Mbappe and Messi to play in the Premier League?

The 2022 transfer market is open and the world's superstars are looking forward to decide their next step. After all the sound that Kylian Mbappe created with his possible exit, one of the main topic to be adressed was the PSG coach. Now, with the exit of Mauricio Pochettino and the arrival of Christophe Galtier, this new trainer has a big problem to solve: Neymar's future in Paris.

It's been five years since Neymar arrived to France in a blockbuster move from Barcelona. Unfortunately for the Brazilian attacker, he has not been able to succeed internationally. The Champions League is the big title that PSG has in its "to do" list, but in spite of having one of the best rosters in the world, they have been far from winning this tourney.

PSG included Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in order to build a fearsome attack alongside Neymar, but they have not been capable to dominate outside the Ligue 1. Now, the rumors surroinding the Brazilian forward states that he could be moving to London to play with Chelsea, but Galtier has other plans for him.

Christophe Galtier, confident about training Neymar for next season

"What coach in the world would not like to have a player like him (Neymar) in his team? I have a very precise idea of what to expect from him. I will meet him, listen to what he has to say and I want him to stay with us", said Christophe Galtier during his presentation as PSG's coach.

In spite of Galtier's words, there is uncertainty about what is going to happen with the 30 year-old. Some reports say that Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle are interested in the Brazilian star. In recent days, Barcelona also entered the conversation in a possible return of his former player, but it is know that their main target this year is Robert Lewandoski.