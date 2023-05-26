Due to his documented gambling addiction, Brentford striker Ivan Toney had his suspension from the league shortened. The Football Association suspended the 27-year-old for eight months because he had gambled against his own club.

The FA’s governing body heard testimony from a psychiatrist who ruled that the English international had a gambling problem and should get the needed help for it. The commission agreed, and the outcome was an eight-month reduction in the original 11-month sentence.

According to the commission’s official rationale for the suspension on Friday, Toney acknowledged lying to the FA on many occasions throughout the course of their first conversations with him. On September 17, 2023, the 27-year-old may start serving the remainder of his ban by reporting back to his club for training.

What did Ivan Toney say on Twitter?

Professional football players are prohibited by FA regulations from placing wagers on any match, whether or not they are participating in that particular tournament. Toney acknowledged 232 violations of betting regulations, and it was discovered that 16 of his wagers were placed on his own squad to win, while 13 were placed on his team to lose.

This week, Ivan Toney took to Twitter to address his eight-month ban for breaking Football Association betting rules. Toney’s first tweets since the inquiry began have sparked widespread interest in hearing his side of the tale.

The revelation prompted Toney to post on Twitter: “I’ll speak soon with no filter.”

In a subsequent Instagram story post, he elaborated, writing, “I used to rush to defend myself against false accusations but now I watch to see who believes it so I know who to cut off first.”