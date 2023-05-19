Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been in excellent form lately. After being heartbreakingly left out of Gareth Southgate’s World Cup team for Qatar, he was eager to make an impression when England kick up their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with games against Italy and Ukraine.

He first played for his country on March 26 against Ukraine at Wembley Stadium, replacing Harry Kane in the 81st minute as the Three Lions won, 2-0. The 27-year-old striker has scored 21 goals in all competitions this year, helping his side secure a top-10 Premier League finish in only their second season at the top level.

Despite widespread preseason predictions that Brentford would be among the league’s bottom dwellers, the Bees have instead thrived since their promotion last year. Instead, they have been able to pull off remarkable feats even while facing up against formidable opponents.

What will happen with Ivan Toney and what does it mean for his future?

While it was great news that he had been called up to the England national team, and he is justifiably praised as one of the top attackers in the English top division, there is an obvious problem that has to be addressed. To wit: he will have to serve a lengthy suspension from playing.

As the prolific ace has now faced a disciplinary tribunal about 262 alleged betting offenses going back to 2017, it seems that the inquiry against him was nearing its end. Thus, the English Football Association (FA) announced an eight-month suspension and a £50,000 punishment for 232 violations of FA betting regulations.

The governing body said on Wednesday that Toney had been suspended with ‘immediate effect’, meaning that he will be unable to play for either club or nation until January 16, 2024. The 27-year-old has been cautioned about his behavior going forward, as well.

In November 2022, the Brentford main man was struck with 232 counts of violating gambling regulations, and in December, he received 30 more counts. He has reportedly kept playing in the meantime but has now gone before a tribunal and confessed to some of the charges.

After another outstanding season, the former League One star has been linked to a move to a prominent Premier League club. However, his immediate future is uncertain owing to the result of his betting allegations, making a move doubtful.