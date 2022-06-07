Germany and England square off today at the Allianz Arena in a match for the Group A3 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this exciting game in different parts of the world.

Germany and England will play one of the most exciting matches of this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League group stage today at Bayern's Allianz Arena. Find here the kick-off time of this League A Group 3 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV, while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on FuboTV or DAZN.

Germany started their UEFA Nations League campaign with a 1-1 away draw with Italy. Roberto Mancini's national team took the lead with a goal scored by Lorenzo Pellegrini in the 70th minute, while Joshua Kimmich managed to tie the game 3 minutes later.

England, on the other hand, had a disappointing start of the tournament as they suffered a 1-0 away defeat to Hungary in the opening round. The team coached by Gareth Southgate want to turn the page and clinch a victory against one of the title favorites.

Germany vs England: Kick-off time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 0:45 AM (Wednesday)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Brunei: 2:45 AM (Wednesday)

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Fiji: 6:45 AM (Wednesday)

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

India: 0:15 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 0:15 AM (Wednesday)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Germany vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Canada: FuboTV, DAZN

Ethiopia: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Fiji: Sky Sport 2 NZ

France: Molotov, L'Equipe, Free

Gambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV

Ireland: Virgin Media Three, Channel 4, TalkSport Radio UK, Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin TV Go

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Liberia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

UK: TalkSport Radio UK, Channel 4, BBC Radio 5 Live

US: FuboTV, Vix

Zimbabwe: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

How to watch Germany vs England anywhere

