Germany and England will play one of the most exciting matches of this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League group stage today at Bayern's Allianz Arena. Find here the kick-off time of this League A Group 3 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV, while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on FuboTV or DAZN.
Germany started their UEFA Nations League campaign with a 1-1 away draw with Italy. Roberto Mancini's national team took the lead with a goal scored by Lorenzo Pellegrini in the 70th minute, while Joshua Kimmich managed to tie the game 3 minutes later.
England, on the other hand, had a disappointing start of the tournament as they suffered a 1-0 away defeat to Hungary in the opening round. The team coached by Gareth Southgate want to turn the page and clinch a victory against one of the title favorites.
Germany vs England: Kick-off time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 0:45 AM (Wednesday)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Brunei: 2:45 AM (Wednesday)
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Fiji: 6:45 AM (Wednesday)
France: 8:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
India: 0:15 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Lesotho: 8:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Pakistan: 11:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sri Lanka: 0:15 AM (Wednesday)
Sudan: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
US: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
Germany vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Brazil: Star+
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Canada: FuboTV, DAZN
Ethiopia: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Fiji: Sky Sport 2 NZ
France: Molotov, L'Equipe, Free
Gambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Germany: ZDF
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now
India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV
Ireland: Virgin Media Three, Channel 4, TalkSport Radio UK, Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin TV Go
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now
Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Liberia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now
UK: TalkSport Radio UK, Channel 4, BBC Radio 5 Live
US: FuboTV, Vix
Zimbabwe: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
How to watch Germany vs England anywhere
