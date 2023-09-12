Germany and France meet in the 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund. The home team is trying to get out of a bad streak. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 International Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Germany recently lost another friendly game, this time against Japan in what was a humiliating 1-4 defeat at home, but before that game they had already lost two more against Colombia 0-2 and Poland 0-1.
France doesn’t know what it’s like to lose in 2023, they have five wins this year, all of them are part of the 2024 Euro qualifiers, the most recent being against Republic of Ireland by 2-0 at home.
Germany vs France: Kick-Off Time
Germany and France play for the 2023 International Friendly on Tuesday, September 12 at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM September 13
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM September 13
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM September 13
Indonesia: 4:00 AM September 13
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM September 13
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM September 13
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM September 13
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM September 13
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM September 13
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM September 13
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Germany vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina
United States: ViX