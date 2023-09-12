Germany vs France: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 International Friendly in your country

Germany and France meet in the 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund. The home team is trying to get out of a bad streak. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 International Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Germany recently lost another friendly game, this time against Japan in what was a humiliating 1-4 defeat at home, but before that game they had already lost two more against Colombia 0-2 and Poland 0-1.

France doesn’t know what it’s like to lose in 2023, they have five wins this year, all of them are part of the 2024 Euro qualifiers, the most recent being against Republic of Ireland by 2-0 at home.

Germany vs France: Kick-Off Time

Germany and France play for the 2023 International Friendly on Tuesday, September 12 at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM September 13

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM September 13

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM September 13

Indonesia: 4:00 AM September 13

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM September 13

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM September 13

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM September 13

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM September 13

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM September 13

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM September 13

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Germany vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina

United States: ViX