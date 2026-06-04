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Sweden vs Greece: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 4, 2026

Sweden will play against Greece at the Strawberry Arena in a 2026 international friendly. Sweden continues its World Cup preparations against a strong opponent like Greece. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Viktor Gyokeres of Sweden
© Michael Campanella/Getty ImagesViktor Gyokeres of Sweden
Match Summary
MatchSweden vs Greece
TournamentFriendly
Date Thursday, June 4, 2026
Time1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 AM (PT)
TV Channels
Live StreamTubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, ViX

How to watch Sweden vs Greece in the USA

There are multiple ways to catch this marquee matchup live, as broadcasts will be available through Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo and ViX.

No matter where you’re watching from, these platforms provide convenient access to all the action as it unfolds.

Can I watch Sweden vs Greece for free?

Fans wanting to watch this marquee matchup without an immediate commitment can use Fubo’s 5-day free trial, offering a convenient way to stream the game live before choosing a subscription plan.

The service includes the channel carrying the broadcast nationwide, allowing viewers across the United States to follow every major moment as it happens.

See also

What group are Sweden joining at 2026 World Cup after beating Poland?

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Sweden continues its push toward a World Cup return after missing the last edition, but the team enters this matchup looking to rebound from a 3-1 friendly loss to Norwaythat highlighted several areas for improvement.

Greece, meanwhile, is also seeking a stronger footing after a disappointing qualifying campaign that ended short of a top-two finish.

While the visitors may not pose the same challenge as Norway, Sweden cannot afford to overlook a Greek side eager to build momentum and gain valuable experience ahead of future competitions.

Vangelis Pavlidis of Greece – Julian Finney/Getty Images

Vangelis Pavlidis of Greece – Julian Finney/Getty Images

Sweden vs Greece: Predicted Lineups

Sweden (4-3-3): Olsen; Holm, Lindelöf, Augustinsson, Krafth; Larsson, Karlström, Bergvall; Elanga, Gyökeres, Isak.

Greece (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Hatzidiakos, Vagiannidis; Siopis, Bouchalakis; Masouras, Bakasetas, Tzolis; Pavlidis.

What time is the Sweden vs Greece match?

The match kicks off today, June 4, at 1:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 1:00 PM
Central Time: 12:00 PM
Mountain Time: 11:00 AM
Pacific Time: 10:00 AM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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