Are Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland playing today? Predicted lineups for Norway vs Portugal in Nations League

Norway and Portugal are competing in the UEFA Nations League, but do the predicted lineups include Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland?

A barnburner is in store as the UEFA Nations League presents us with a clash between Norway and Portugal. This game coincidentally puts two of the best goalscorers against each other in Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

Both teams won their first Nations League matchups. Portugal was barely able to beat Wales 1-0 at home, despite Ronaldo having plenty of chances to score. In the end, it was none other than Joao Felix the one scoring.

As for Norway, the Vikings beat Denmark 3-2 in a highly-contested matchup. Needless to say, it was Haaland saving the day as the Man City striker scored a brace that ended being the reason why Norway won the game.

Advertisement

Norway predicted lineup vs Portugal

Coach Stale Solbakken is likely to use his trademark 4-3-3 formation. That’s what has gotten him all the way to here, and is fresh off a historic World Cup campaign. Hence, don’t fix it if it isn’t broken.

𝐇𝐀𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐕𝐒 𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐃𝐎. 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐖𝐀𝐘 𝐕𝐒 𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐔𝐆𝐀𝐋 🇳🇴⚔️🇵🇹



These two produce numbers that are simply not human. Tonight, they face each other. 👀



Haaland for Norway:

🏟️ 56 games

⚽ 64 goals

🅰️ 7 assists



Cristiano for Portugal:

🏟️ 234 games

⚽ 146 goals

🅰️ 37… pic.twitter.com/seqON59GJy — 433 (@433) September 26, 2026

The predicted lineup is as follows: Orjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, Fredrik Aursnes; Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard; Oscar Bobb, Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland.

Advertisement

Portugal predicted lineup vs Norway

Jorge Jesus is starting this new era of Portugal soccer and he is still trying to see what fits and what not. However, there are certain mainstays that will still feature heavily in the lineup.

It’s projected that Jesus deploys a 4-1-3-2 formation: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Renato Veiga, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Pedro Neto; Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Key takeaways

Portugal edged Wales 1-0 in their opening UEFA Nations League fixture via a goal from Joao Felix.

in their opening UEFA Nations League fixture via a goal from Joao Felix. Erling Haaland scored a brace to secure a 3-2 victory for Norway against Denmark.

to secure a 3-2 victory for Norway against Denmark. Coach Jorge Jesus is expected to deploy a 4-1-3-2 formation for Portugal.