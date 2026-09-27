Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
UEFA Nations League

Are Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland playing today? Predicted lineups for Norway vs Portugal in Nations League

Norway and Portugal are competing in the UEFA Nations League, but do the predicted lineups include Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland?

Erling Haaland vs Cristiano Ronaldo
© Marius Nordnes & Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesErling Haaland vs Cristiano Ronaldo

A barnburner is in store as the UEFA Nations League presents us with a clash between Norway and Portugal. This game coincidentally puts two of the best goalscorers against each other in Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

Both teams won their first Nations League matchups. Portugal was barely able to beat Wales 1-0 at home, despite Ronaldo having plenty of chances to score. In the end, it was none other than Joao Felix the one scoring.

+ Follow us

As for Norway, the Vikings beat Denmark 3-2 in a highly-contested matchup. Needless to say, it was Haaland saving the day as the Man City striker scored a brace that ended being the reason why Norway won the game.

Norway predicted lineup vs Portugal

Coach Stale Solbakken is likely to use his trademark 4-3-3 formation. That’s what has gotten him all the way to here, and is fresh off a historic World Cup campaign. Hence, don’t fix it if it isn’t broken.

The predicted lineup is as follows: Orjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, Fredrik Aursnes; Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard; Oscar Bobb, Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland.

See also

Soccer’s highest-paid players in 2025: Who’s making millions?

Portugal predicted lineup vs Norway

Jorge Jesus is starting this new era of Portugal soccer and he is still trying to see what fits and what not. However, there are certain mainstays that will still feature heavily in the lineup.

It’s projected that Jesus deploys a 4-1-3-2 formation: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Renato Veiga, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Pedro Neto; Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Key takeaways

  • Portugal edged Wales 1-0 in their opening UEFA Nations League fixture via a goal from Joao Felix.
  • Erling Haaland scored a brace to secure a 3-2 victory for Norway against Denmark.
  • Coach Jorge Jesus is expected to deploy a 4-1-3-2 formation for Portugal.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions