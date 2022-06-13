Germany will be local against Italy for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game online in the United States.

Germany and Italy will play their fourth game in this UEFA Nations League when they face each other at Borussia-Park. Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV and DAZN in Canada.

These two rivals are, especially after England's bad start in this UEFA Nations League, the main candidates to win the group and advance to the final instances. The first game between the two was a 1-1 draw in the match played on June 4 of this year at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, in Bologna, Italy.

The hosts have 3 points having drawn all their games, but with a win they could become the leaders as the Italians have 5 points (1 win and 2 draws) if Hungary don't beat England. In the case of Italy, with a victory they would retain their leadership, but with a draw and if the Hungarians do not win, they would continue to be leaders and that is why this result would not be bad at all for the "Azurri".

Germany vs Italy: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Borussia-Park, Mönchengladbach, Germany

Germany vs Italy: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Germany vs Italy: Storylines and Head-to-Head

It is known that the most difficult rival that Germany have had throughout their history have been Italy, a team that, especially in official competitions, usually obtains good results against the Germans. In total they have played 36 games, with 15 wins for the "Azurri" (dominators of the statistics as explained above), 8 for Germany and 13 draws.

The last game between the two was for the current edition of the UEFA Nations League, just a few days ago on June 4 in what was Matchday 1 of group A3, which ended in a draw with goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini for the Italians and Joshua Kimmich for the Germans.

Germany vs Italy: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Germany are the favorite with -145 odds, while Italy have +360. A tie would finish in a +280 payout.

DraftKings Germany -145 Tie +280 Italy +360

