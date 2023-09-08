Germany vs Japan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Friendly match in your country

Germany and Japan will face each other this Saturday, September 9 in what will be a 2023 international friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Germany vs Japan online FREE in the US on Fubo]

Even though this is a friendly match, it carries a compelling backstory. In the last World Cup, Germany suffered a defeat at the hands of Japan, a loss that ultimately resulted in the Germans being eliminated in the group stage for the second consecutive World Cup.

While this is a friendly match and Germany is primarily aiming to maintain their competitive rhythm, given that they don’t participate in Euro qualifier games as organizers, this friendly encounter can’t help but carry a sense of seeking revenge. As for Japan, this game will serve as crucial preparation for their upcoming commitments.

Germany vs Japan: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (September 10)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 10)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 10)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 10)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 10)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Germany vs Japan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3, Star+

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sports club 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: RTL+, RTL

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 4

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sports TV6, Sports TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Switzerland: DAZN, RTL+, RTL

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com