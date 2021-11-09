Germany take on Liechtenstein at VOLKSWAGEN ARENA in Wolfsburg for the Group J of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Germany and Liechtenstein meet in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at VOLKSWAGEN ARENA in Wolfsburg on November 11, 2021 at 2:45 PM (ET). Easy three points at home. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

Germany no longer have anything else to do in the WC Qualifiers, they are officially qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Germany have 21 points in the first place of the group with 7 wins and a single loss.

Liechtenstein will not play in Qatar since they were already eliminated from the qualifiers, the team could barely tie a game to reap a single point in the group stage, the other games were seven defeats.

Germany vs Liechtenstein: Date

Germany and Liechtenstein play for the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Thursday, November 11 at VOLKSWAGEN ARENA in Wolfsburg. The home team advantage is big against the visitors, but the home team will mostly use sub player for this game.

Germany vs Liechtenstein: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Germany vs Liechtenstein at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022

This game for the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Germany and Liechtenstein at the VOLKSWAGEN ARENA in Wolfsburg on Thursday, November 11, for the Group J will be broadcast in the US exclusively by TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, ESPN+