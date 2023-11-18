Two very different footballing nations will clash in the Allianz Riviera stadium, Nice, as France takes on Gibraltar in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying game. France, the reigning world champions, are one of the most powerful teams in world, while Gibraltar is a relative newcomer to the international stage, having only joined UEFA in 2013.
France are now officially qualified for the final tournament of 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers, they have a perfect record within Group B with 6-0 and 18 points. The French attack has been lethal with 13 goals for and only one goal against.
Gibraltar are eliminated, they have not been able to win against their group rivals, and the worst thing is that they have allowed 21 goals so far. The most recent defeat was against Republic of Ireland by 0-4.
France vs Gibraltar: Kick-Off Time
France and Gibraltar play for the 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers on Saturday, November 18 at Allianz Riviera in Nice. Despite the gulf in class between the two sides, Gibraltar has shown in recent years that they are no pushovers. In 2022, they recorded a couple of competitive victories against Liechtenstein 2-0 and Andorra 1-0.
France vs Gibraltar: TV Channel and Live Streaming
