France vs Gibraltar: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers in your country

Two very different footballing nations will clash in the Allianz Riviera stadium, Nice, as France takes on Gibraltar in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying game. France, the reigning world champions, are one of the most powerful teams in world, while Gibraltar is a relative newcomer to the international stage, having only joined UEFA in 2013.

France are now officially qualified for the final tournament of 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers, they have a perfect record within Group B with 6-0 and 18 points. The French attack has been lethal with 13 goals for and only one goal against.

Gibraltar are eliminated, they have not been able to win against their group rivals, and the worst thing is that they have allowed 21 goals so far. The most recent defeat was against Republic of Ireland by 0-4.

France vs Gibraltar: Kick-Off Time

France and Gibraltar play for the 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers on Saturday, November 18 at Allianz Riviera in Nice. Despite the gulf in class between the two sides, Gibraltar has shown in recent years that they are no pushovers. In 2022, they recorded a couple of competitive victories against Liechtenstein 2-0 and Andorra 1-0.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM November 19

Germany: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM November 19

Indonesia: 3:45 AM November 19

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM November 19

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM November 19

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Turkey: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM November 19

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

France vs Gibraltar: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports, DAZN Belgium

Brazil: Star+, ESPN2, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: DAZN Canada

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

France: Molotov, TF1, TF1 Live

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Gibraltar: GBC

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Max, RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 4

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium, Sportklub 10

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, TF1 Suisse

United States: ViX