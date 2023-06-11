Germany vs Ukraine: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 International Friendly in your country

Germany will play against Ukraine in what will be a 2023 international friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

In a very short time the international competitions will begin and that is why the different teams seek to prepare for it. At the UEFA level, the qualifiers for the next Euro 2024 are being disputed. However, as is well known, the local teams are already qualified in advance.

That is why Germany, organizers of the event, do not have any qualifier games ahead. They need to have competition to be able to reach the continental tournament with rhythm and for this they will face Ukraine in this friendly, who are in the difficult group C of the qualifiers, and this game will undoubtedly help them to get to qualifying games in the best way.

Germany vs Ukraine: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (June 13)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 13)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 13)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (June 13)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 12:00 AM (June 13)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (June 13)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

Ukraine: 7:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Germany vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1

Israel: Sport 4

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Switzerland: DAZN

Ukraine: MEGOGO Football 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.