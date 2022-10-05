Getafe will host Real Madrid for a Matchday 8 game of the 2022-2023 La Liga. Find out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this Spaniard game in the US.

Getafe and Real Madrid will face-off in a South-of-Madrid Derby matchup for Matchday 8 of the 2022-2023 La Liga. As Los Blancos want to continue their unbeaten journey against a city rival, the team managed by Carlo Ancelotti will have Karim Benzema back from his recovery. Here, find out the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Getafe aren't in their best shape right now. In fact, the team managed by Enrique Sanchez Flores continues to bounce back and forth between wins and losses, with 2 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses, so far. Also, at home Getafe didn't picked up three points on their last matchup against Valladolid. So, its safe to assume this game against La Liga Champions will be a tough game for them.

On the other side, Real Madrid finished off their winning streak at home with a draw. However, Los Blancos are still unbeaten so far in the season. With a perfect score in Champions League, the team managed by Carlo Ancelotti will have Luka Modric all rest-up, and Karim Benzema with much-needed playing minutes before heading up to El Clasico.

Getafe vs Real Madrid: Date

Getafe will play against Real Madrid for Matchday 8 of the 2022-2023 La Liga. This matchup will be held at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Madrid on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The South-of-Madrid Derby will be the last match before a crucial week for Los Blancos as two important games will come up.

Getafe vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch or live stream Getafe vs Real Madrid in the US

Getafe and Real Madrid will face-off for Matchday 8 of the 2022-2023 La Liga at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Madrid on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET) . The South-of-Madrid Derby will be available to watch exclusively on ESPN+ in the US. At the moment, there aren't other options available to watch this game.