At the end of the 2021-2022 season, Giorgio Chiellini will end his 17-year tenure with Juventus. Rumors were not long in coming and it is mentioned that he could join the MLS. Which teams could be interested in the Italian defender? Find out here.

The experienced defender Giorgio Chiellini will end his long career at Juventus and apparently no longer play in Italy, although his path in soccer will continue. According to Italian Gazzetta dello Sport, his new destination would be the MLS in the United States.

Little by little, and with the incorporation of world-class players, MLS teams have been strengthening not only their marketing image but also their quality on the field. The United States is not only an attractive destination in economic terms and for the quality of life it guarantees to those who come, but there is also a good level of soccer demand.

Thus, it is not unusual for Giorgio Chiellini to be contemplating the possibility of playing out the remainder of his sporting life at almost 38 years of age. Once his Juventus contract expires at the end of the 2021-2022 season, which MLS teams could be the most interested in Chiello joining their ranks?

Chiellini's possible destinations in MLS

Accustomed to playing at the elite level of soccer for practically his entire career, it is a fact that Giorgio Chiellini has a competitive gene that will not be extinguished. So the team he chooses to continue playing soccer must offer him the chance to compete for titles at the very least.

Likewise, having been one of the best defenders not only in Italy but in the world for more than a decade, Chiellini is used to receiving a salary worthy of a star. It is simply speculated that his income as a Juventus player was no less than $5 million a year (according to Salary Sport).

So, if any of the MLS teams want to add him to their ranks, they have to be ready to pay his salary as he would arrive as a Designated Player. Thus, there would be three MLS teams that could well meet Giorgio Chiellini's expectations in order to continue his successful soccer career in the United States.

Los Angeles FC

In addition to the attractiveness of a city like Los Angeles, Steve Cherundolo's team currently only has one Designated Player, which is none other than its star player, Mexican Carlos Vela, so a good salary for the Italian defender would not be a problem. In terms of sports, they currently dominate the Western Conference, so it would not be an obstacle either.

Inter Miami

Another city that is highly desirable to live in, but also has a world-class endorser: David Beckham. The former Manchester United idol can convince the Italian defender to join his team as a third Designated Player, to join Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi, former Juventus teammates of Giorgio, to aim at the top of the MLS, although their present standings in the Eastern Conference are not attractive at all.

New York Red Bulls

The team managed by Gerhard Struber could offer Chiellini to be their main Designated Player as they currently have none. In addition, the Italian would be the team's star player as there is no other renowned star in the roster. Regarding the sporting issue, they are not in a bad position at the moment, being third in the Eastern Conference, and if you add to this the charm of a city like New York, the offer could be very tempting.