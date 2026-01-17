Great news for Lionel Messi as Inter Miami owner confirms the return of an MLS Cup champion

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami returned to the training pitch today to begin preparations for the 2026 season, where they face the monumental task of defending their MLS Cup title while competing across multiple tournaments. With the front office focused on building a super-team, Managing Owner Jorge Mas confirmed the return of a vital figure from last year’s championship run.

Tadeo Allende is officially heading back to South Florida. After days of intense negotiations with La Liga’s Celta de Vigo, Inter Miami have reached an agreement to secure the Argentine forward for the 2026 campaign.

“Tadeo will be part of the 2026 Inter Miami roster. We expect his arrival in the coming days. There is an agreement with Celta de Vigo; this has been a long process, but Tadeo was a key piece for us,” Mas revealed to reporters at the club’s training facility.

Allende’s impact on the 2025 title cannot be overstated. He etched his name into the history books by setting a new MLS record for the most goals in a single postseason, netting nine times during the club’s run to the trophy.

Tadeo Allende celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

“He holds the MLS Playoff goal record. What that young man did at the end of the year was extraordinary. But yes, Tadeo Allende will be on the Inter Miami roster in ’26,” Mas added.

Allende will become the sixth major addition for head coach Javier Mascherano this winter, joining a revamped squad that already features David Ayala, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, Facundo Mura, Micael, and former Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon.

Mas confirms pursuit of German Berterame

Beyond the confirmed return of Tadeo Allende, Inter Miami are actively working to finalize a deal for Monterrey’s German Berterame. Reports today indicate that Lionel Messi is set to gain a world-class attacking partner, as Inter Miami are prepared to trigger the striker’s $15 million buyout clause.

Managing owner Jorge Mas spoke candidly with reporters during today’s training session, acknowledging that the club is in a race against time to secure the naturalized Mexican international.

“We will see about the Berterame situation—as with everything in this window. We expect to know the path we need to take with our roster model in the next 24 to 36 hours,” Mas stated. “We don’t have the luxury of time; there are less than three weeks left in the window. We need a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ so we can move forward. But, as ‘Tato’ Noriega mentioned this morning, we are in conversations and I hope there will be more news in the next 24 hours”.