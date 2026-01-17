Inter Miami owner confirms Lionel Messi will regain key partner for 2026 but an Argentine teammate might not return

Inter Miami are already setting their sights on remaining among the top contenders next season as they look to defend their MLS title with Lionel Messi leading the project. However, club owner Jorge Mas addressed several key roster decisions that could shape the team’s immediate future.

On one hand, Mas spoke about the status of the Argentine midfielder, Baltasar Rodriguez, making it clear that a return to the club was highly unlikely. “He is not with us right now. There were certain options and there are talks with his former club,” Mas said. “But based on the terms agreed upon when we signed him, his return will not be possible.”

There was more positive news for Inter Miami regarding another Argentine attacker, Tadeo Allende, who played a major role in the championship run. Mas confirmed that the player would remain with the club beyond the current season. “He will be on the roster for 2026. We are awaiting his arrival in the coming days,” Mas said, adding that there was an agreement in place with his European club and emphasizing how important he was during the 2025 campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following those comments, it is worth recalling the financial context surrounding that deal. The Spanish side had previously refused to accept an offer below €6 million, while valuing the player at closer to €10 million. On Miami’s end, the club needed to secure a new salary exception, a process that has now been completed, clearing the path for his return.

Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende of Inter Miami.

Advertisement

Tadeo as a key piece

Allende was a central figure in Inter Miami’s attack alongside Messi. He scored 11 goals during the regular season and added nine more in the playoffs, including one in the final, setting a league record for goals in a single postseason. His production played a decisive role in helping Inter Miami capture their first MLS championship.

Advertisement

see also Inter Miami confirm new Argentine teammate for Lionel Messi to replace Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami have also strengthened the squad ahead of the upcoming season, officially announcing the signings of David Ayala, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, Facundo Mura, Micael, and Sergio Reguilón. All five players are expected to compete for meaningful roles under head coach Javier Mascherano.

Advertisement

In addition, the club is reportedly close to promoting an 18-year-old forward to the first team, aiming to inject youth and energy into a roster built around experienced stars. The move reflects Inter Miami’s strategy of balancing veteran leadership with emerging talent as they prepare for another title push.