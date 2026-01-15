Inter Miami reportedly help Lionel Messi with promotion of 18-year-old attacker

Inter Miami remain active this offseason, making several roster moves through departures and new signings as they look to sustain their status as reigning champions. The club continues to build around Lionel Messi, whose competitive drive remains central to Miami’s ambitions ahead of the upcoming MLS season.

According to Tom Bogert, Inter Miami have completed the signing of 18-year-old forward Daniel Pinter from MLS Next Pro. Pinter made his professional debut during the 2025 season, and with the club seeking additional attacking depth, an official announcement involving the first team is expected in the coming days.

Inter Miami have already officially announced the signings of David Ayala, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, Facundo Mura, Micael, and Sergio Reguilón. All five players are expected to compete for significant roles in Javier Mascherano’s squad as Miami prepares for a demanding campaign across multiple competitions.

Pinter, a prospect to watch

Pinter has logged minutes with Hungary’s youth national teams before later earning call-ups with the United States Under-18 and Under-19 national teams, establishing himself as a long-term prospect with international pedigree. In December, YankeeFooty reported that two or three MLS clubs were closely monitoring his situation before Inter Miami moved decisively to secure his future.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez celebrate a goal for Inter Miami.

The forward is expected to sign a contract with Inter Miami, joining homegrown players Noah Allen, Ian Fray, and Santiago Morales within the first-team setup. Pinter previously signed a short-term agreement in September and made his senior debut alongside Messi, playing 20 minutes against Charlotte FC in Matchday 32.

In 17 MLS Next Pro appearances, Pinter scored nine goals and added three assists, finishing as the team’s second-leading scorer behind Mateo Saja. Those numbers reinforced his status as one of the most promising attacking talents in the club’s development pipeline.

While his production stands out, Pinter’s impact goes beyond goals and assists. Known for his one-on-one ability, two-footed control, and positional versatility, he can operate on either wing or as a central striker, giving Mascherano added tactical flexibility as Inter Miami look to maximize their attacking options around Messi.