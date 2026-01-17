Lionel Messi to get stellar striker with Inter Miami reportedly triggering buyout clause for Liga MX star

Inter Miami have been highly active in the transfer market to bolster Lionel Messi’s chances of defending the historic MLS Cup title they secured last season. Recent reports indicate that the Herons are prepared to trigger the buyout clause for a star striker from Liga MX.

According to journalist Jose Armando Rodriguez, who provides daily coverage of the reigning MLS champions, Inter Miami are reportedly prepared to trigger the $15 million buyout clause for Rayados de Monterrey star German Berterame.

Currently, Monterrey’s stance is that he will not be allowed to leave for less than his release clause, which is set at $15 million. However, recent comments from Monterrey President Jose Antonio Noriega hint that Berterame is nearing a departure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I can confirm there has been an approach and a proposal that interests Berterame. It interests Germán, and it could be interesting for us. If we decide the offer is compelling and that Germán leaves, we will do everything possible—and are already working on it—to find a replacement,” Noriega stated, according to ESPN.

German Berterame celebrates a goal for Monterrey. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Under the plans of manager Javier Mascherano, Berterame would arrive at Inter Miami as a starter, potentially taking over the primary role from Luis Suarez, who is expected to remain with the club but in a secondary capacity for 2026. The striker was in action for Monterrey just yesterday, scoring a goal in their 5-1 rout of Mazatlan.

Advertisement

Messi has reportedly called Berterame personally

see also Another Champions League winner set to compete against Lionel Messi, Inter Miami in MLS

According to Mexican journalist Willie Gonzalez of Multimedios Deportes, Lionel Messi personally called German Berterame to invite him to join Inter Miami. “It is the dream of every Argentine soccer player to have Lionel Messi call you and invite you to play alongside him,” Gonzalez shared on X.

Advertisement

Inter Miami are aggressively bolstering its attack, having recently promoted 18-year-old forward Daniel Pinter to help Lionel Messi. The potential arrival of Berterame would further solidify a squad that has already seen a massive overhaul this winter.

Should the deal be finalized, the Monterrey striker would join an impressive list of new signings, including David Ayala, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, Facundo Mura, Micael, and Sergio Reguilon. Meanwhile, the club remains in negotiations to resolve the futures of Tadeo Allende, Baltasar Rodriguez, and Rocco Rios Novo.

Advertisement