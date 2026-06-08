Peru vs Spain: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 8, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Peru vs Spain
|Tournament
|Friendly
|Date
|Monday, June 8, 2026
|Time
|10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FS2
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX
How to watch Peru vs Spain in the USA
Fans will have several ways to follow this highly anticipated showdown. Coverage will air live on FS2, while streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and ViX.
No matter which platform they choose, viewers can watch every key sequence, game-changing swing, and thrilling conclusion unfold live from start to finish as the action plays out.
Can I watch Peru vs Spain for free?
Fans in the United States can catch this marquee showdown live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV, each providing access to the network airing the match across the country.
First-time subscribers can also stream without paying upfront by using available free trial offers, including five days from Fubo and DirecTV Stream and a three-day trial from Hulu + Live TV.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
With the World Cup drawing closer, reigning European champions Spain continue to fine-tune their preparations as one of the tournament’s leading contenders.
Led by Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, La Roja are aiming to capture their second world title and first since their memorable triumph in South Africa in 2010.
Standing in their way is Peru, a CONMEBOL side in the midst of a rebuilding phase, making this clash a valuable opportunity to measure themselves against one of international soccer’s powerhouse nations.
Andre Carrillo of Peru – Mariana Bazo/Getty Images
Peru vs Spain: Predicted Lineups
Peru (4-2-3-1): Gallese – Lopez, Garces, Sonne, Barco – Noriega, Carrillo – Concha, Vélez, Cabrera – Vidales.
Spain (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia – Grimaldo, Laporte, Martin, Porro – Bernal, Gavi – Baena, Olmo, Ferran Torres – Iglesias.
What time is the Peru vs Spain match?
The match kicks off today, June 8, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 10:00 PM
Central Time: 9:00 AM
Mountain Time: 8:00 PM
Pacific Time: 7:00 PM