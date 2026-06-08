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Peru vs Spain: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 8, 2026

Peru will face Spain at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. Spain prepares for the World Cup against a Peru side looking to rebuild its team. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Dani Olmo of Spain
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesDani Olmo of Spain
Match Summary
MatchPeru vs Spain
TournamentFriendly
DateMonday, June 8, 2026
Time10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT)
TV ChannelsFS2
Live StreamFubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX

How to watch Peru vs Spain in the USA

Fans will have several ways to follow this highly anticipated showdown. Coverage will air live on FS2, while streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and ViX.

No matter which platform they choose, viewers can watch every key sequence, game-changing swing, and thrilling conclusion unfold live from start to finish as the action plays out.

Can I watch Peru vs Spain for free?

Fans in the United States can catch this marquee showdown live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV, each providing access to the network airing the match across the country.

First-time subscribers can also stream without paying upfront by using available free trial offers, including five days from Fubo and DirecTV Stream and a three-day trial from Hulu + Live TV.

See also

Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi to share World Cup coincidence with jersey number

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With the World Cup drawing closer, reigning European champions Spain continue to fine-tune their preparations as one of the tournament’s leading contenders.

Led by Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, La Roja are aiming to capture their second world title and first since their memorable triumph in South Africa in 2010.

Standing in their way is Peru, a CONMEBOL side in the midst of a rebuilding phase, making this clash a valuable opportunity to measure themselves against one of international soccer’s powerhouse nations.

Andre Carrillo of Peru – Mariana Bazo/Getty Images

Andre Carrillo of Peru – Mariana Bazo/Getty Images

Peru vs Spain: Predicted Lineups

Peru (4-2-3-1): Gallese – Lopez, Garces, Sonne, Barco – Noriega, Carrillo – Concha, Vélez, Cabrera – Vidales.

Spain (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia – Grimaldo, Laporte, Martin, Porro – Bernal, Gavi – Baena, Olmo, Ferran Torres – Iglesias.

What time is the Peru vs Spain match?

The match kicks off today, June 8, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 10:00 PM
Central Time: 9:00 AM
Mountain Time: 8:00 PM
Pacific Time: 7:00 PM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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