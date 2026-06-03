Luxembourg vs Italy: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 3, 2026

Luxembourg will take on Italy at the Stadion Feijenoord in a 2026 international friendly. Two teams that will not be at the next World Cup clash with a view to preparing for future competitions. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Luxembourg vs Italy Tournament Friendly Date Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Time 2:45 PM (ET) / 11:45 AM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, ViX

How to watch Luxembourg vs Italy in the USA

Fans will have several options to watch this highly anticipated game live, with coverage available on Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, and ViX.

Whether you’re at home or on the go, these streaming services make it easy to follow every moment. Don’t miss out on what promises to be an exciting matchup.

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Can I watch Luxembourg vs Italy for free?

Fans wanting to watch this marquee matchup without an immediate commitment can use Fubo’s 5-day free trial, offering a convenient way to stream the game live before choosing a subscription plan.

The service includes the channel carrying the broadcast nationwide, allowing viewers across the United States to follow every major moment as it happens.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Italy enters this international clash under heavy scrutiny after missing out on a third consecutive World Cup, a disappointing stretch for the four-time champions that has sparked questions about the direction of the national team.

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On the other side, Luxembourg arrives with a far more encouraging trajectory, having steadily developed into a tougher, more disciplined opponent in Europe and no longer serving as an automatic win for higher-ranked sides, even if a major tournament debut still eludes them.

With both programs navigating different stages of rebuilding, this meeting offers a valuable measuring stick for where each stands heading into the next cycle of international competition.

Sinani of Luxembourg – Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

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Luxembourg vs Italy: Predicted Lineups

Luxembourg (4-4-2): Barrela; Jans, Mahmutovic, Carlson, Pinto; V. Thill, Martins Pereira, Barreiro, Rodrigues; Curci, Sinani.

Italy (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Politano, Barella, Locatelli, Tonali, Dimarco; Raspadori, Immobile.

What time is the Luxembourg vs Italy match?

The match kicks off today, June 3, at 2:45 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM