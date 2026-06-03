Luxembourg vs Italy: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 3, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Luxembourg vs Italy
|Tournament
|Friendly
|Date
|Wednesday, June 3, 2026
|Time
|2:45 PM (ET) / 11:45 AM (PT)
|TV Channels
|–
|Live Stream
|Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, ViX
How to watch Luxembourg vs Italy in the USA
Fans will have several options to watch this highly anticipated game live, with coverage available on Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, and ViX.
Whether you’re at home or on the go, these streaming services make it easy to follow every moment. Don’t miss out on what promises to be an exciting matchup.
Can I watch Luxembourg vs Italy for free?
Fans wanting to watch this marquee matchup without an immediate commitment can use Fubo’s 5-day free trial, offering a convenient way to stream the game live before choosing a subscription plan.
The service includes the channel carrying the broadcast nationwide, allowing viewers across the United States to follow every major moment as it happens.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Italy enters this international clash under heavy scrutiny after missing out on a third consecutive World Cup, a disappointing stretch for the four-time champions that has sparked questions about the direction of the national team.
On the other side, Luxembourg arrives with a far more encouraging trajectory, having steadily developed into a tougher, more disciplined opponent in Europe and no longer serving as an automatic win for higher-ranked sides, even if a major tournament debut still eludes them.
With both programs navigating different stages of rebuilding, this meeting offers a valuable measuring stick for where each stands heading into the next cycle of international competition.
Sinani of Luxembourg – Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
Luxembourg vs Italy: Predicted Lineups
Luxembourg (4-4-2): Barrela; Jans, Mahmutovic, Carlson, Pinto; V. Thill, Martins Pereira, Barreiro, Rodrigues; Curci, Sinani.
Italy (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Politano, Barella, Locatelli, Tonali, Dimarco; Raspadori, Immobile.
What time is the Luxembourg vs Italy match?
The match kicks off today, June 3, at 2:45 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 2:45 PM
Central Time: 1:45 PM
Mountain Time: 12:45 PM
Pacific Time: 11:45 AM