Guadeloupe and Cuba will play against each other to open up the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League. Check out the all the information about this match such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Guadeloupe vs Cuba: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch in the US the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League

Guadeloupe and Cuba will face-off at the Stade René Serge Nabajoth for Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Nations League game including the date, time and TV channel. This game will be available in the United States to watch and stream live on Paramount+.

Guadeloupe want to start off their participation in the Group A of League C. The team managed by Jocelyn Angloma is one of the main favorites to finish at the top of this group. Guadeloupe had a previous friendly match against Cape Verde, the matchup ended as a 2-0 loss for the French island.

Whereas Cuba are trusting their game in the players that are abroad the island. The team managed by Pablo Elier Sanchez has very good chances to qualify to League A if they are able to build up a competitive team. Onel Hernández who is Cuba's main striker could be available for this game. The Cuban goalscorer plays for Birmingham City Football Club in England's Football League.

Guadeloupe vs Cuba: Date

Guadeloupe will clash against Cuba at the Stade Rene Serge Nabajoth on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET) for the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League. This matchup opens up Group A of the League B of this competition.

Guadeloupe vs Cuba: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Guadeloupe vs Cuba: TV Channel or stream live in the US

The matchup between Guadeloupe and Cuba to be played on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET) for Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League B Group A will be available to watch in the United States on Paramount+.