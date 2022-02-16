Guastatoya play against Leon today for a Round of 16 game of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Full details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Guastatoya and Leon meet in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala today, February 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). The home team is ready to try again in the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Guastatoya had a good performance a couple of seasons ago in the CONCACAF Champions League, it is not the first time that they play in the tournament, but with the new format they could have a better result.

This will be Leon's sixth appearance in the tournament, only three times during the 21st century and the most recent was during the 2021 edition where they lost in the Round of 16 against Toronto in two legs.

Guastatoya vs Leon: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores, Ciudad de Guatemala, Guatemala.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Guastatoya vs Leon: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Guastatoya vs Leon: Storylines

Guastatoya are in a good position within their local tournament, 2022 Torneo Clausura in Guatemala, with a positive undefeated record of four wins and only three draws in the second spot of the standings. But within the CONCACAF Champions League the story is different for Guastatoya since they have not played in the confederation's Champions League since 2019, but the team has made multiple appearances since then in the confederation's other tournament, the CONCACAF League.

Leon want to play again in the CONCACAF Champions League to try to win the title, but the team has failed in the six times they have played in the tournament. The first time was in 1976, they were close to the title at that time, but lost in the semifinals against Aguila in two legs. Leon's only good result in the tournament was in 1993 as runners-up.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Guastatoya vs Leon in the U.S.

This 2022 CONCACAF Champions League game for the Round of 16 will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Guastatoya vs Leon: Predictions And Odds

Guastatoya are underdogs at home with +512 moneyline at FanDuel, it's a big game for the home team against one of the most dangerous Mexican offenses. Leon are favorites with -248 moneyline. The draw is offered at +310 odds. The best pick for CONCACAF Champions League game is: Leon -248.



FanDuel Guastatoya +512 Draw +310 Leon -248

* Odds via FanDuel.