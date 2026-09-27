Haiti vs Costa Rica: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Concacaf Nations League game on September 27, 2026

Haiti host Costa Rica at Sabina Park in Kingston for Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League League A. Both sides are beginning a new campaign with a place in the quarterfinals at stake. Here is how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Haiti vs Costa Rica Tournament Concacaf Nations League Date Sunday, September 27, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels FOX Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Haiti vs Costa Rica in the USA

Haiti vs Costa Rica will be available in the United States on FOX Sports 2, with streaming available through Fubo, FOX One and ViX.

Can I watch Haiti vs Costa Rica for free?

There is a legal free option through Fubo‘s current 5-day trial offer. The platform’s official match page for Haiti vs Costa Rica currently displays the game with “Try for free – cancel anytime” and lists FOX Sports 2 as the channel.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Haiti and Costa Rica meet on September 27 at Sabina Park in Kingston with important points on the line in Group A of the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League. The group features six teams — Costa Rica, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Curacao, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic — but only the top two will advance to the quarterfinals.

Ruben Providence #15 of Haiti during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

For Haiti, the match comes during an important period for the national team. David Badia was appointed head coach in August, replacing Sebastien Migne, and is now leading the team through its first Nations League campaign under his tenure. Haiti also arrives with renewed momentum after securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, its first appearance at the tournament since 1974.

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Costa Rica are also beginning a new chapter, with Fernando Batista taking charge of the national team. His first Nations League squad has drawn attention because veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas was left out of the September-October roster, with Batista explaining that he was unable to establish contact with the player.

What time is the Haiti vs Costa Rica match?

The Haiti vs Costa Rica match kicks off on Sunday, September 27, at 7:00 PM ET. Concacaf lists the match at 7:00 PM Eastern Time, while Costa Rica’s federation lists a 5:00 PM kickoff in Costa Rica.

Eastern Time: 7:00 PM

Central Time: 6:00 PM

Mountain Time: 5:00 PM

Pacific Time: 4:00 PM