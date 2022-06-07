Haiti take on Montserrat at Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Haiti vs Montserrat: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

Haiti and Montserrat meet in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo. The home team could steal the first spot of the group with a victory against a weak rival. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Haiti finally had a good result in 2022 with a recent draw against Bermuda, it was a highly defensive game where both teams attacked little during the game and in the end neither could steal the first spot in the Group B of League B.

Montserrat lost against Guyana 1-2 at 'home' (they play home games in Dominican Republic), that was the first game in 2022 for Montserrat and the second loss in a row since July 2 when they lost against Trinidad and Tobago 1-6 on the road.

Haiti vs Montserrat: Date

Haiti and Montserrat play for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday, June 7 at Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo. The home team has a slightly better record than the visitors, but this game will be slow from the start to avoid defensive mistakes from both sides.

Haiti vs Montserrat: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Haiti vs Montserrat at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, Haiti and Montserrat at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo on Tuesday, June 7, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US is VIX.

