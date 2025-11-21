Hansi Flick gets real about the possibility of coaching Lionel Messi at Barcelona: ‘It doesn’t depend on me’

Hansi Flick, the German manager of Barcelona, did not shy away from the noise generated by Lionel Messi’s social media post just over a week ago. Messi’s surprise visit to the renovated Camp Nou and his expressed desire to return one day have fueled immense speculation.

Following the international break and ahead of hosting Athletic Bilbao this Saturday, the manager was asked in a press conference whether he would like to coach Messi during his tenure with the Culé team.

“Well, why not? Ultimately, Messi is the best soccer player of the last ten years, if not more. I have always appreciated watching him play soccer. He is a fantastic player. What he has done is incredible,” Flick said, referring purely to a personal desire.

However, the German coach quickly offered a reality check, concluding that this is not a possibility currently on the table. “The facts are that his contract [with Inter Miami] ends in 2028. Mine ends in 2027. So it doesn’t depend on me. It is not a question for me,” he stressed.

Barcelona President rules out a Messi return

Hansi Flick’s statements gain even greater context when considering the declarations made days ago by Barcelona President Joan Laporta, who attempted to manage fan enthusiasm regarding a possible return of the club icon.

“Out of respect for everyone, it is not realistic to talk about Leo Messi’s return as a player,” said the executive, who has faced criticism for failing to retain the Argentine player during his presidential tenure, something that significantly damaged his image among club members.

What Laporta did confirm are the intentions to grant the Argentine a long-overdue homage, which could materialize with a statue in the vicinity of the stadium.

“Iam sure that Messi will be tied to Barça again when his professional career ends at Inter Miami. I don’t know what he will do, but he knows that the doors of Barça are open to him. Messi deserves the most beautiful tribute in the world. He should have a statue at Camp Nou, it is only fair,” Laporta acknowledged.

