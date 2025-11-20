Lionel Messi, Inter Miami find out opponent for first MLS home game at Miami Freedom Park in 2026

While Lionel Messi is currently working to pilot Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup, the league has officially announced the new 2026 season schedule. As a result, The Herons now know who the first opponent will be at their new home, Miami Freedom Park.

“The Club’s 2026 regular season is set to begin on the road against LAFC on Saturday, Feb. 21 and will feature the long-awaited MLS home opener at Inter Miami’s new home against Austin FC on April 4,” Inter Miami announced in an official statement.

*Developing story