Why is Hansi Flick not coaching Barcelona today vs Real Madrid in the Spanish Clasico?

The eyes of soccer fans across the globe will be locked on the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this Sunday, as Real Madrid and Barcelona sqaure off in a new edition of El Clasico, a match that will determine the top spot in LaLiga.

Los Blancos, playing at home, enter as league leaders with a two-point cushion over the Blaugrana. Their injury report is light, listing only defenders Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba as unavailable, though neither is considered an undisputed starter in manager Xabi Alonso’s plans.

More concerning are the absences facing Barcelona. The club will not only be without attacker Raphinha, who is one of Lamine Yamal’s preferred partners, but they must also play without the command of manager Hansi Flick on the touchline.

Flick’s suspension stems from his ejection in Barcelona’s last LaLiga match on Saturday, October 18th—a game that ended in a 2-1 home victory for his side, snapping a two-match losing streak.

Hansi Flick receives a red card against Girona. (Getty Images)

The club attempted to appeal referee Gil Manzano’s decision to issue two yellow cards for protesting late in the contest, submitting the appeal three times, but the Sports Administrative Tribunal ultimately rejected the club’s recourse.

Who will lead Barcelona at the Bernabeu?

With Flick barred from the pitch, his chief collaborator, Marcus Sorg, will command the squad this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Sorg was also the one who addressed the media on Saturday.

The German manager’s assistant acknowledged the difficulty of stepping in during such a crucial game. “We will miss Hansi. He is the most important part of the team, but we all know what we have to do. His absence is a disadvantage, but it’s like when players are missing. We have to give one hundred percent and manage this situation,” Sorg stated during the press conference.