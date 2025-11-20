Lionel Messi makes a strong confession about his departure from Barcelona

Lionel Messi shocked the world when he announced he was leaving Barcelona in an emotional press conference at Camp Nou in 2021. After 17 seasons and 41 titles, the Argentine star departed for Paris Saint-Germain before eventually joining Inter Miami. However, if the decision had been entirely up to him, he admits he would never have left Spain.

The Argentine was recently honored by the Spanish newspaper Sport after being chosen by fans as the most beloved player in Barcelona history. After receiving the recognition, Messi made a powerful confession, stating he wished he could have spent his entire career with the club where he made his professional debut.

“It is very special because of what it means, where it comes from. We have gone through so many things together—good and not so good—over the course of so many years. At times there are difficult moments. It is my home, my house, and my people. I would have liked to have done my whole career without having to go to another club and to have played only there in Europe,” the Argentine revealed.

“Unfortunately, things happened differently, but the memories will last a lifetime. I am grateful for this. I had to retire from the club without people [in the stadium]; it was an atypical year. I am left with beautiful memories, thanks to all the people of Barcelona. And my affection goes out to everyone,” Messi continued.

At one point, rumors surfaced that Messi might return to Barcelona on a loan deal from Inter Miami during the MLS offseason, which would also help the Argentine prepare for the 2026 World Cup. However, Messi himself indicated that for the moment, he will remain in Miami, but confirmed he will return to Barcelona in the future, though likely not as a player.

“I’m going to return and be present at the stadium, following the team and the club, being another fan. I will be here [in Miami] for a few more years, but we are going to return to Barcelona because it is my place, my home. We miss it a lot,” the Inter Miami captain added.

Messi tried to return to Barcelona after PSG tenure

Following his unexpected departure from Barcelona, Messi made the move to Paris Saint-Germain, where despite his brilliance, he struggled to recapture the same sense of belonging and dominance he had enjoyed in Catalonia.

When his two-year spell in Paris came to a close, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner expressed his desire to make an emotional return to Barcelona — but those hopes ultimately never materialized.

“I had the intention of returning to Barcelona and being able to go back to a place I always wanted to be, but it was not possible again,” Messi shared during an interview with ESPN’s Simplemente Fútbol.

“After that, it became a family decision. The fact that we won the World Cup [in 2022] also had a big impact. I was clear that I didn’t want to be at another team in Europe. I didn’t want to go to any of them,” he added.

Ultimately, Messi decided to take a new path, joining Inter Miami in the MLS, where he was drawn by the project’s potential and long-term vision. “[To play with] a new club that was full of ambition and wanted to grow and do important things. That really drew me in,” he explained.

Now, the Argentine star has the chance to win the MLS Cup, as Inter Miami are still in competition and will play FC Cincinnati in the semifinals on Sunday, November 23rd, searching for a spot in the final.