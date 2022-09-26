Harry Maguire is not the favorite player for England fans, but it is for Gareth Southgate. The Three Lions coach has forgotten Fikayo Tomori for the defense and everyone is going crazy about his decision.

England's preparation for the FIFA World Cup has come to an end. Unfortunately for them, they didn't have the best performance in the 2022 UEFA Nations League and the fans pointed to Harry Maguire and Gareth Southgate as the responsible, judging the coach's decision to start Manchester United's center back instead of Fikayo Tomori.

Despite England was selected as one of the favorite teams to win at Qatar 2022, things have changed lately. Their results at the 2022 UEFA Nations League got them relegated to League B as they couldn't even get a victory in the whole group stage.

But one of the main reasons why they got relegated answers to Gareth Southgate's decisions, according to the fans. The coach didn't use the best weapons available and he is getting roasted for it.

Fans and England's former legend judge Gareth Southgate for his decision to start Maguire and not Tomori

It is known that Harry Maguire is not the favorite for England fans, but he still is a solid starter in Southgate's squad. The followers think that Fikayo Tomori, Milan's center back, is in a better shape and he should be in the initial XI for Qatar 2022.

For the last two games of the 2022 UEFA Nations League against Italy and Germany, Gareth Southgate was severely criticized for not using Fikayo Tomori. For this last match, Milan's defender didn't even got a call and was completely ruled out.

Even though Fikayo Tomori was a key piece for Milan to win the Serie A last season, Southgates likes Harry Maguire more, despite he is no longer a starter at Manchester United. This is the reason why fans and a big English legend are mad with the coach.

"I can’t believe [it], Tomori has won Serie A, he is playing really well as an integral player in that team and can’t get anywhere near the squad," said Rio Ferdinand in the Vibe with Five podcast. "It just feels like for me Gareth Southgate feels I know who’s coming [to Qatar], I know who’s playing and these ain’t for me."

The fans are also mad with Southgate's decision. During the last game against Germany, Harry Maguire committed a penalty that led to the rival's first goal. The game ended 3-3, but this mistake was severely judged in social media.