Colombia are one of the big South American teams, but they will not be present in the 2022 World Cup. They know how to play in a World Cup but winning a big tournament is a different thing.

Colombia will not be playing during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but surely they will be in the upcoming 2026 World Cup. Even though the Colombian’ national team roster is full of top stars that was not enough to qualify for Qatar 2022.

The first time Colombia played in a World Cup was during the 1962 World Cup in Chile, although they did not win any games on that occasion, that was the national team's debut in the biggest soccer tournament after repeated failures since 1938.

After 1962, Colombia was not going to qualify for another World Cup until the 1990 edition in Italy, and during that World Cup they reached the Knockout Stage. They also qualified for the 1994 and 1998 World Cups.

How many World Cups has Colombia won?

Colombia's national team has not won any World Cup, the only time they came close to a World Cup final was during the 2014 edition in Brazil.

Radamel Falcao is the top scorer of Colombia with 35 goals in 101 caps, he is the only player with more than 30 goals, only Arnoldo Iguaran and James Rodriguez have 25 goals each.

David Ospina, goalkeeper, is the Colombian player with the most caps with a total of 126 since 2007, while Juan Cuadrado is the player with the second most caps with 113.