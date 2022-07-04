The former Atletico de Madrid player landed in Houston to play as soon as possible with the Dynamo. The mexican superstar talked about his main objectives, in personal and collective terms, in order to keep the pace for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and help his team to win this year the Major League Soccer.

The Major League Soccer keeps signing the world's biggest superstars year after year. Now, for this summer of 2022, the Houston Dynamo made the big move and went to Spain to seek for a midfielder. It was Hector Herrera the target and the mexican player will dress up in orange, a thing that excites him in personal and collective terms for this second semester.

In a blockbuster move, the ones from the Western Conference digned another mexican in their history. Previously, Erick Torres, better known as "El Cubo", played at The Orange, but not with a great path in Houston. Now, the hopes are on Hector Herrera to help them enter the Playoffs and change the face of this institution.

At his arrival to Houston, Herrera talked about his priorities and main objectives. it is known that the mexican will try his best to keep up the pace for Qatar 2022. He is one of the best midfielders his national team has, but it will be very important not to slow down in order to secure a spot in the starting XI for the next FIFA World Cup.

Hector Herrera's first words as a Houston Dynamo player

"I think the project, the future that awaits is very big and I'm here to win titles. I think I am in my best moment, where I can still give the best of me, where I can help the team to get to the peak, and I think that was the main reason that motivated me to take this decision: to come to this huge club was the ambition", said Herrera at his arrival.