Honduras U-20 vs France U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

The 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will have a decisive game on Matchday 3 between teams that haven’t won yet. Honduras U-20 will meet France U-20 at Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona. Know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Honduras U-20 vs France U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

Honduras U-20 don’t seem to be in a great position to qualify for the round of 16. They have just wasted a huge opportunity when they lost two points in the tie against South Korea U-20 where they had a two-goal advantage. However, a win will send them to the next round automatically because they would secure being at least one of the best four third-placed teams.

France U-20 have been the biggest disappointment of the competition in this edition. They lost both of their games, so they were being eliminated until the results in group C gave them a chance. To be in the next round as a third they need to finish with a better goal differential than Slovakia U-20.

Honduras U-20 vs France U-20: Kick-Off Time

Honduras U-20 will encounter France U-20 at Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona on Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Sunday, May 28.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM (ET)

Egypt: 00:00 AM (May 29)

France: 11:00 PM

Greece: 00:00 AM (May 29)

Honduras: 3:00 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 AM (May 29)

Iran: 00:30 AM (May 29)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (May 29)

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 00:00 AM (May 29)

South Africa: 11:00 PM

UAE: 1:00 AM (May 29)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Honduras U-20 vs France U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: RDS App, TSN+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

France: L’Equipe Web, L’Equipe

Greece: ERT 3

Honduras: Tigo Sports Honduras, TUDN, Deportes TVC

Indonesia: Vidio, Moji

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2

Mexico: VIX+, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

New Zealand: Sky Sport 4 NZ

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App

UAE: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2,TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo