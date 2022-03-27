Honduras play against Mexico for a Third Round game of the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Honduras and Mexico meet in the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula on March 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM (ET). The home team were weak during the qualifiers. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial.

Honduras want to try to win a game in the qualifiers so as not to end their cycle without victories, so far the team has a negative record, the worst of the qualifiers, of 0-4-8 overall. At least the most recent game for Honduras was a draw against Panama 1-1.

Mexico will not have Tata Martino available in the stadium as he must rest due to health problems, but this game should not be difficult for Mexico as the home team is expected to play with a secondary team.

Honduras vs Mexico: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2021.

Time: 7:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Live Stream: Paramount+

Honduras vs Mexico: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

Honduras vs Mexico: Storylines

Honduras no longer have anything to fight for in the qualifiers, their performance during the qualifiers was poor and the team did not offer any resistance against the other nations in the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. The team's only four points in the standings were thanks to four draws, among those draws a recent one against Panama that served to send a clear message to the Panamanian team after they said that winning against Honduras was going to be easy.

Mexico are in the third spot of the qualifiers with 6-4-2 overall and 22 points, that spot is direct qualification to Qatar 2022, but the USMNT and Costa Rica are also fighting for direct qualification or at least one spot to play in the inter-confederation play-offs. Mexico's situation is not complex, with a draw against Honduras it is enough for them to play in the playoffs.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Honduras vs Mexico in the U.S.

This game of the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round will be available in multiple channels, to watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone and tune in, this game will be broadcast in the United States by Paramount+ and other options to watch the game in the US are Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Honduras vs Mexico: Predictions And Odds

Honduras are underdogs at home with 8.00 odds that will pay $800 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they will use a weaker team to play this game. Mexico are heavy favorites to win at 1.40 odds. The draw is offered at 4.33 odds and the totals at 2.5 odds. The best pick for this CONCACAF qualifiers game is: Draw 4.33.



BetMGM Honduras 8.00 Draw / Totals 4.33 / 2.5 Mexico 1.40

* Odds via BetMGM