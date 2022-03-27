Honduras play against Mexico at the Third Round of the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Honduras and Mexico meet in a game for the Third Round of the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula on March 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM (ET). If the home team wins they could change the fate of the visitors forever. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers potential lineups.

Honduras no longer have anything to fight for in the qualifiers, they performed poorly during the games, but in a recent game against Panama the team had some flashes of offensive and defensive improvements.

Mexico were not as lethal as expected in the qualifiers, they had a good offensive game that in the end was enough to win or tie the games. Mexico is a team considered as “good” as Brazil within their confederation, but they have not shown to be even close to the dominance of the Brazilians in the Conmebol qualifiers.

Honduras probable lineup

Honduras were not able to win a single game in the qualifiers so far, they have a negative record of 0-4-8 overall and 4 points, this will be the last chance for Honduras to win a game in the qualifiers.

The defense of Honduras is the worst of the standings with 23 goals against and only 6 goals for, the draws were the best results for Honduras, four draws against Panama, Costa Rica and El Salvador.

This is the likely Honduras’s lineup for this game: L. Lopez (GK), Decas (DF), Maldonado (DF), Vargas (DF), Nunez (DF), E. Rodriguez (MF), Arriaga (MF), A. Lopez (MF), Rosales (MF), Quioto (FW), Tejeda (FW)

Mexico probable lineup

Mexico are big favorites to play in Qatar 2022, but the team still needs to show that they have enough offensive power to win in the world cup. Mexico lost two games during the qualifiers games, one against the United States and one against Canada.

Mexico's offensive attack under Tata Martino's rule has not improved, the team is no more offensive than before, and Mexico scored only 14 goals during the qualifiers games. The recent draw against the USMNT at the Azteca Stadium left doubts about the Mexican defense.

This is the likely Mexico’s lineup for this game: Ochoa (GK), Arteaga (DF), Montes (DF), Moreno (DF), J. Araujo (DF), Herrera (MF), Lainez (MF), Gutierrez (MF), Lozano (FW), Jimenez (FW), Vega (FW)