LA Galaxy will visit Houston Dynamo in the famous 2022 MLS Decision Day. The game will be played at PNC Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Here you can find the kickoff time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The match will be available for the US in fuboTV (Free Trial).
Houston Dynamo have already been eliminated from contention and they will be just playing as a possible spoiler for LA Galaxy's aspirations. This season has been a total disappointment with only 10 wins in 33 matches. Even the late signing of Mexican star, Hector Herrera, wasn't enough to turn things around and a loss at home could send Dynamo to an embarrassing last place in the Western Conference.
LA Galaxy clinched a playoff spot after last week's 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake. Still, they have a lot to play for in the final game of the season. If LA Galaxy win, Chicharito's squad can go up all the way to a 3rd place in the Western Conference (they need also a loss by Dallas). At the same time, a defeat could send the team to the 7th spot in the standings meaning they won't have a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 6 PM
Australia: 7 AM (Monday)
Bangladesh: 3 AM (Monday)
Belgium: 11 PM
Brazil: 6 PM
Cameroon: 10 PM
Canada: 5 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 3 PM
Croatia: 11 PM
Denmark: 11 PM
Ecuador: 4 PM
Egypt: 11 PM
France: 11 PM
Germany: 11 PM
Ghana: 9 PM
India: 2:30 AM (Monday)
Indonesia: 5 AM (Monday)
Iran: 12:30 AM (Monday)
Ireland: 10 PM
Israel: 12 AM (Monday)
Italy: 11 PM
Jamaica: 4 PM
Japan: 6 AM (Monday)
Kenya: 12 AM (Monday)
Malaysia: 5 AM (Monday)
Mexico: 4 PM (CDMX)
Morocco: 10 PM
Netherlands: 11 PM
New Zealand: 10 AM (Monday)
Nigeria: 10 PM
Norway: 11 PM
Poland: 11 PM
Portugal: 10 PM
Qatar: 12 AM (Monday)
Saudi Arabia: 12 AM (Monday)
Senegal: 9 PM
Serbia: 11 PM
Singapore: 5 AM (Monday)
South Africa: 11 PM
South Korea: 6 AM (Monday)
Spain: 11 PM
Sweden: 11 PM
Switzerland: 11 PM
Tanzania: 12 AM (Monday)
Trinidad & Tobago: 5 PM
Tunisia: 10 PM
Uganda: 12 AM (Monday)
UAE: 1 AM (Monday)
UK: 10 PM
United States: 5 PM (ET)
Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: DAZN
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: V2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Germany: DAZN
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
Trinidad & Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), lagalaxy.com, Spectrum SportsNet, ESPN+