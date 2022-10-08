Houston Dynamo and LA Galaxy will clash at PNC Stadium in the last Matchday of the 2022 MLS regular season. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

LA Galaxy will visit Houston Dynamo in the famous 2022 MLS Decision Day. The game will be played at PNC Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Here you can find the kickoff time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The match will be available for the US in fuboTV (Free Trial).

Houston Dynamo have already been eliminated from contention and they will be just playing as a possible spoiler for LA Galaxy's aspirations. This season has been a total disappointment with only 10 wins in 33 matches. Even the late signing of Mexican star, Hector Herrera, wasn't enough to turn things around and a loss at home could send Dynamo to an embarrassing last place in the Western Conference.

LA Galaxy clinched a playoff spot after last week's 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake. Still, they have a lot to play for in the final game of the season. If LA Galaxy win, Chicharito's squad can go up all the way to a 3rd place in the Western Conference (they need also a loss by Dallas). At the same time, a defeat could send the team to the 7th spot in the standings meaning they won't have a home game in the first round of the playoffs.

Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6 PM

Australia: 7 AM (Monday)

Bangladesh: 3 AM (Monday)

Belgium: 11 PM

Brazil: 6 PM

Cameroon: 10 PM

Canada: 5 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 3 PM

Croatia: 11 PM

Denmark: 11 PM

Ecuador: 4 PM

Egypt: 11 PM

France: 11 PM

Germany: 11 PM

Ghana: 9 PM

India: 2:30 AM (Monday)

Indonesia: 5 AM (Monday)

Iran: 12:30 AM (Monday)

Ireland: 10 PM

Israel: 12 AM (Monday)

Italy: 11 PM

Jamaica: 4 PM

Japan: 6 AM (Monday)

Kenya: 12 AM (Monday)

Malaysia: 5 AM (Monday)

Mexico: 4 PM (CDMX)

Morocco: 10 PM

Netherlands: 11 PM

New Zealand: 10 AM (Monday)

Nigeria: 10 PM

Norway: 11 PM

Poland: 11 PM

Portugal: 10 PM

Qatar: 12 AM (Monday)

Saudi Arabia: 12 AM (Monday)

Senegal: 9 PM

Serbia: 11 PM

Singapore: 5 AM (Monday)

South Africa: 11 PM

South Korea: 6 AM (Monday)

Spain: 11 PM

Sweden: 11 PM

Switzerland: 11 PM

Tanzania: 12 AM (Monday)

Trinidad & Tobago: 5 PM

Tunisia: 10 PM

Uganda: 12 AM (Monday)

UAE: 1 AM (Monday)

UK: 10 PM

United States: 5 PM (ET)

Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: DAZN

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: V2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Germany: DAZN

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Trinidad & Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), lagalaxy.com, Spectrum SportsNet, ESPN+